Fire authorities are working to contain a wildfire that broke out on a hill in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province.

Authorities were dispatched to the site at 4:21 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a fire on a hillside in Geomse-ri, Samnangjin-eup. The fire was reported at an altitude of about 250 meters.

Concerned about the fire spreading, officials issued a Level 1 wildfire response at 5 p.m. A Level 1 response is issued when the estimated damaged area exceeds 10 hectares and containment is expected to take up to two days.

At about 5:39 p.m., authorities issued a nationwide fire mobilization order. A total of 183 personnel, nine helicopters and 46 fire vehicles were dispatched to contain the blaze.

No casualties have been reported.

The Miryang municipal government sent emergency text alerts to residents at 4:57 p.m., urging caution and advising them to take measures to prevent wildfire damage.