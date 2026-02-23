Project girl group I.O.I is set to reunite in May to celebrate 10 years since its official debut, Swing Entertainment announced Monday.

The comeback marks I.O.I’s first official group promotion in nearly nine years, following the conclusion of its activities in early 2017.

Most of the original bandmates will participate, though Kang Mina and Zhou Jieqiong will sit out due to prior commitments, leaving the group to promote as a nine-member act.

Formed through public voting via Mnet’s "Produce 101" in 2016, I.O.I debuted that May and quickly rose to fame with hits including “Dream Girls,” “Whatta Man,” “Very Very Very” and “Downpour.”

Alongside the album release, I.O.I will kick off a Seoul concert, followed by an Asia tour, offering fans worldwide the long-awaited chance to reconnect with the group.