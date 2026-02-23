ALULA, Saudi Arabia – About a 90-minute flight from the Saudi capital Riyadh, AlUla, a desert oasis on the historic Incense Road that linked India and the Arabian Gulf to the Levant and Europe, harbors a grand ambition: to be the center of art and culture of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The stunning landscape is an artwork in and of itself: Vast desert is dotted by towering sandstone mountains, dramatic cliffs, strange rock formations and sweeping canyons that change colors through the day with the movement of the sun.

Now, the Saudi government is adding to the awe-inspiring panoramic landscape, hosting an annual art festival that brings Saudi, regional and international artists to the desert oasis.

While the monthlong fifth edition of the AlUla Arts Festival ended on Feb. 14, Desert X AlUla and the “Material Witness: Celebrating Design from Within” exhibition at Design Space AlUla remain open through Saturday. “Arduna,” the preopening exhibition by the upcoming AlUla Contemporary Art Museum, runs through April 15.

Walking through the desert to view site-specific installations erected in the vast canyon, one feels very small — a mere speck of dust in the infinite universe. The blazing afternoon sun and fine, reddish sand make the art pilgrimage an arduous one, as the installation pieces are placed far apart. Walk to one or two and you will be ready to hail one of the several carts that ferry visitors around Desert X AlUla.

Eleven works by artists from Saudi Arabia and around the globe are on display under the theme “Space Without Measure,” inspired by the Lebanese American poet and writer Kahil Gibran.

One of the first works after departing the visitor center is multidisciplinary Saudi artist Mohammad Alfaraj’s “What Was the Question Again?” A grafted palm tree centers a circular maze drawn in the sand, with visitors invited to water the plants.

Mexican artist Hector Zamora’s “Tar HyPar” is an interactive installation that pays homage to the local context by incorporating the “tar,” a traditional drum. Visitors can beat on the drums by climbing the installation. The sound of the beating drum is amplified by the surrounding mountains, creating a wholly new acoustic experience.

“Imagine animals coming out at nighttime and beating on the drums,” mused Zamora.

Desert X AlUla is a precursor to Wadi AlFann, meaning “Valley of the Arts,” scheduled to be unveiled in 2028. As envisioned, Wadi AlFann will be an international destination for land art, where works by artists from around the world will be permanently installed.

Similarly, “Arduna,” a collaborative co-curation between the upcoming AlUla Contemporary Art Museum and Pompidou Center with the support of the French Agency for AlUla Development, offers a glimpse into the curatorial vision of the forthcoming museum, showcasing works from the Royal Commission for AlUla’s growing collection alongside notable pieces from the Pompidou Center.

While the opening date of the new museum has not been revealed, Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh, who is currently overseeing the renovation of the British Museum’s Western Range, was announced earlier this month as the architect of the new museum to be located within the AlUla Oasis.