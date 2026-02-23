The Korea-US Parliamentarians’ Union said Monday it will hold a meeting with James Kim, chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, to discuss bilateral trade and investment issues.

The Korea-US Parliamentarians’ Union is a cross-party caucus established in March 2025 to promote parliamentary cooperation between South Korea and the US. It comprises around 170 National Assembly lawmakers.

According to the group, a breakfast meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the National Assembly in Seoul. About 20 lawmakers from the Korean side are expected to attend, along with Seoul representatives of major US companies, including Google, Apple, Morgan Stanley, Lockheed Martin, Bloom Energy, Citibank and PTC Korea. Chair James Kim heads AmCham.

Participants are expected to exchange views on recent bilateral trade and investment issues and discuss ways to strengthen working-level cooperation between the lawmakers’ caucus and AmCham, the union said.

The meeting marks the first official engagement between the Korea-US Parliamentarians’ Union and AmCham Korea, which represents roughly 800 US member companies operating in South Korea.

The discussions come at a time of heightened uncertainty in bilateral economic relations.

Following a recent US Supreme Court ruling invalidating the US president's "reciprocal" tariffs, the Trump administration has reportedly been considering another 15 percent global tariff and other trade measures while urging the swift implementation of Korea’s investment commitments in the US.

"Participants are also expected to discuss Seoul’s response to what officials described as increasingly unpredictable US trade measures," an official from the Korea-US Parliamentarians’ Union said.

"Korea’s proposed platform competition law and broader digital regulatory issues are also likely to be on the agenda," the official added.

The union said it plans to convey the National Assembly’s views on pending bilateral trade and investment issues during a planned visit to the US in mid-March, when a delegation will meet members of Congress and officials from the US administration.

Founded in March 2025, the Korea-US Parliamentarians’ Union is co-chaired by Rep. Cho Jeong-sik of the ruling Democratic Party and Rep. Cho Kyung-tae of the main opposition People Power Party.