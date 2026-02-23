Police are reviewing measures to hold parents accountable as fixed-gear bicycles, commonly known as "fixies," have gained popularity among teenagers and increasingly pose a danger on roads, according to local reports Monday.

Authorities said Sunday they would intensify enforcement against illegal riding of personal mobility devices, including unlicensed e-scooters and fixies, on public roads. They added that repeated violations could lead to investigations involving shared mobility operators and parents.

Fixies are defined by using a single gear, with many of them lacking separate braking devices, earning the nickname "moving bombs." Originally designed for racing, fixies have recently spread among upper-grade elementary, middle and high school students.

Some schools have already banned students from bringing fixies onto campus and have relayed safety guidelines to parents. Government data shows that bicycle accidents involving riders aged 13 to 20 rose 44 percent in 2024 from the previous year, while those involving riders aged 31 to 40 fell 3.6 percent.

Police said fixies could be regarded as "vehicles" under the Road Traffic Act, citing regulations that require riders to properly control braking systems. While violations of safe driving obligations are typically subject to summary judgment, offenders under 18 may receive warnings and parental notification. Authorities said repeated negligence by guardians could constitute child neglect under the Child Welfare Act.

Ahead of the new school semester, police will also step up enforcement for eight weeks through April 17, focusing on school zones and areas frequently occupied by children. Officers, parent safety patrols and exemplary drivers will be deployed during commuting hours, with additional monitoring in blind spots of unstaffed enforcement zones and at crosswalks without traffic signals. Checkpoints for driving under the influence of alcohol near school routes will also be conducted, along with inspections of signal violations by motorcycles and school buses lacking mandatory insurance.

"We will proactively manage risk factors to create a safe commuting environment for children," said Kim Ho-seung, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Bureau.