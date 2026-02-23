Delta Electronics Philippines Partners with Danao City Government to Advance EV Charging Infrastructure Across Cebu Province

DANAO CITY, Philippines, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced its participation in the Driving Sustainable Transport: Exploration for Danao City EV Charging Station initiative, in partnership with the Danao City Government. The project was formally launched on February 3, 2026, at The Boardwalk in Danao City, Cebu, supporting the Philippines' national Build Better More agenda and its push for sustainable transport and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The launch was attended by the City Mayor of Danao, members of the City Council, Delta Electronics, CET Technologies, as well as local stakeholders, emphasizing strong collaboration between national and local governments and the private sector.

"This initiative directly supports our vision for modern, resilient, and environmentally responsible cities. By investing in Electronic Vehicle infrastructure today, we are positioning our city to contribute to long-term economic growth, energy efficiency, and improved quality of life for the people of Danao." said Danao City Mayor Ramon 'Nito' Durano III.

Vince Del Mundo, Country Manager, Delta Electronics Philippines, said: "This project reflects Delta's commitment to supporting the Philippines' transition to cleaner and more resilient transport infrastructure. By working closely with Danao City and our partners, we aim to deliver EV charging solutions that are standards-compliant, climate-ready, and scalable, helping local governments meet national sustainability goals while building long-term value for their communities."

As part of the initiative, Delta will deploy its DC Wallbox 25kW DC fast charger and AC Max 22kW EV charging solution, supporting a wide range of vehicles including e-buses, e-trikes, motorcycles, and passenger electric cars. Located at a central government site, the installation enables reliable charging access for both public and private EV users.

Delta's AC chargers deliver reliable, efficient EV charging with power outputs ranging from 7 kW to 22 kW, ensuring fast and convenient charging for various electric vehicles. Designed for versatility, they support global charging interfaces and feature intelligent user authorization for secure access. Their compact form factor makes installation seamless, whether in residential driveways or bustling commercial hubs.

Delta's dual output DC Wallbox advances EV compatibility at public charging sites. Its wall-mounted and modular design ensures cost-efficient installation and lifecycle maintenance. It also features built-in network connectivity for authentication and remote-control applications.

To date, Delta has deployed over 3 million EV chargers worldwide, supported by its own R&D, manufacturing, and quality assurance capabilities. Delta works closely with top-tier automotive and infrastructure partners to deliver safe, standards-compliant EV charging solutions at scale.

Standards-Compliant and Climate-Ready

The project complies fully with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (RA 11697) and Department of Energy standards, enabling Danao City to meet its requirements for EV-ready infrastructure and designated Green Slots.

Furthermore, Delta's IP-rated, weather-resistant charging solutions are engineered for Philippine operating conditions and high public utilisation, ensuring long-term reliability and compatibility with multiple EV types.

Community Impact and Future Expansion

With this installation, Danao City Hall becomes one of the first government centers in Northern Cebu to offer public-access EV charging, supporting electric public transport, lowering operating costs for EV users, and contributing to cleaner urban environments.

The project marks Delta Electronics' first Smart City initiative with the Danao City Government and establishes a foundation for a long-term partnership to expand green mobility and smart energy solutions as demand grows.

