Police have issued a warning over potential ticketing scams ahead of BTS’ free comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday it is closely monitoring online activity as reservations open on Feb. 21, citing concerns over proxy bookings, inflated resale listings and possible data theft. They have already requested the removal or blocking of 34 suspicious posts linked to the event.

Many of the flagged posts offered to secure tickets on behalf of buyers in exchange for service fees, while others attempted to resell tickets at heavily inflated prices ranging from 100,000 won ($69) to 1.2 million won.

Police cautioned that proxy booking schemes often require users to share sensitive information such as account IDs and passwords, increasing the risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

Officials are also on alert for other potential offenses, including cyberattacks targeting ticketing platforms and scams involving overpriced accommodations near the venue.

According to a notice posted Feb. 20 on the global fan platform Weverse, proxy purchases and resales are strictly prohibited, with on-site identity verification in place. Any online offer suggesting otherwise is likely fraudulent, police said, urging fans to remain vigilant.