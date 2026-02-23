Social media continues to reflect culture attuned to others’ judgment, even as approval-seeking wanes

Is social media shifting away from a space driven solely by the pursuit of “likes,” or has it become a simple digital diary of everyday life? About 4 in 10 people still use social media for the purpose of boasting, a survey showed Monday.

According to a survey of 1,000 adults aged 19 to 59 with social media accounts, conducted by market research firm Embrain Trend Monitor, 39 percent said they post primarily for outright boasting. Another 32.7 percent cited documenting daily life, while 28.3 percent said it was for sharing information.

However, the proportion of individuals who stated they upload posts likely to receive favorable evaluations dropped to 24.5 percent in 2026 from 39.6 percent in 2015. Those who stressed they post to receive empathy from others also declined 18.5 percentage points, from 41.2 percent to 22.7 percent. Only 30 percent said that they were concerned about posts receiving fewer “likes” or comments than expected.

According to the report, 72.9 percent said there appear to be many users who show off or brag on social media; similarly, 65 percent asserted that people tend to present only the happy sides of their lives online.

The underlying public perceptions are deemed closely tied to a broader social atmosphere in which individuals place strong emphasis on self-consciousness about others’ opinions. Seven out of 10 respondents (68.3 percent) said they do not want to stand out as abnormal or negative. Another 67.6 percent said they hope to gain recognition or improve their reputation within their workplace or school, while 66.1 percent wanted to leave a positive impression on others.