South Koreans in Iran are being warned to leave the country amid rising tensions over the possibility of a US military strike against Iran.

The South Korean Embassy in Iran on Sunday posted a safety notice on its website, warning that the security situation in Iran could change rapidly and urging nationals to closely monitor media reports and embassy advisories while taking extra precautions for their personal safety.

“Recent media reports have highlighted rapidly escalating regional tensions, citing the possibility of a US attack on Iran and Tehran’s warning of retaliation,” it said.

South Korea currently maintains a Level 3 travel advisory — recommending departure — for all regions of Iran.

The embassy advised South Koreans residing in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible unless their stay is essential, and called on those planning to travel to Iran to cancel or postpone their trips.

It also warned that commercial flights could be suspended if the situation deteriorates, recommending citizens depart while regular air services remain available.

The advisory comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to mount, with nuclear negotiations between the two sides stalled.

Earlier, on Feb. 20, US President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House event that he was “considering” limited military strikes aimed at pressuring Iran back to the negotiating table.