Jeno and Jaemin of NCT are unveiling their first album as a duo subunit on Monday.

As the album title “Both Sides” suggests, they will be zooming in on their differences while demonstrating their chemistry as a pair based on the history they share as teammates of the same age.

The EP consists of six tracks, including the titular track, a hip-hop dance tune.

“Many may have been expecting a ‘bold and strong’ concept for us two as a subunit. But we chose this because it has a novel ambience we haven’t shown with NCT, and also because it's easy on the ears,” said Jeno.

“This, we believe, is the perfect song to show our identity and direction as a duo,” said Jaemin, asking fans to enjoy the harmony not only in the performance but also in the visuals.