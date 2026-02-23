President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were set to hold summit talks Monday, with the two leaders expected to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields.

Lula arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of Lee, marking his first state visit to South Korea in 21 years.

During the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, climate, energy, space, the defense industry, science and technology, agriculture, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

They plan to attend a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony and a joint press announcement after the talks, followed by a state dinner later in the day, it added.

Rosangela Lula da Silva, Lula's wife, arrived in South Korea on Saturday and met first lady Kim Hea Kyung. They visited a traditional market in Seoul together to bond over cultural exchanges.

Lee and Lula met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada in June last year, where they built personal rapport by sharing experiences of overcoming adversity in their teens. Both Lee and Lula worked in factories in their youth and experienced workplace injuries.

Lee extended an invitation for Lula to visit South Korea during their meeting on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa in November.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1959, Brazil has become South Korea's largest trading partner in South America. (Yonhap)