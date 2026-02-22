MILAN -- Short track speed skater Kim Gil-li, the only South Korean to win multiple gold medals at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, was named the country's top athlete at the competition Sunday.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said Kim was voted the MVP of the South Korean delegation by South Korean journalists covering the Winter Olympics in northern Italy. The quadrennial event will draw to a conclusion with a closing ceremony Sunday evening.

Kim won gold medals in the women's 1,500 meters and 3,000-meter relay, and added a bronze in the 1,000m. She became the first South Korean short tracker in 12 years to win at least three medals in an Olympic debut.

"I had no idea an award like this even existed. I feel like I've been rewarded for my hard work," Kim said at a press conference at Korea House in Milan. "I just focused on giving my best in each and every race. This is just the beginning for me and I will try to keep getting better."

The KSOC has been presenting the MVP award to top-performing athletes at multisport competitions since the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. (Yonhap)