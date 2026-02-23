The Asia Brand Research Institute, a big data evaluation agency, announced that Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin has been named the top female CEO on its K-Brand Index.

The index measures brand influence by combining multiple indicators, including media exposure, social media activity, public sentiment, community engagement and artificial intelligence-based metrics.

The assessment analyzed roughly 52.43 million online data points collected in December 2025, focusing on the top 30 female CEOs in Korea, based on search rankings.

Following Lee, the top-ranked executives included Choi Soo-yeon (Naver), Kim Yoo-jin (Hanssem), Kim Seon-hee (Maeil Dairies) and Kim Ji-won (Hansae MK).