The Presidential Security Service said Sunday that it has obtained US patents for its indigenous artificial intelligence-based X-ray screening technology designed to detect hazardous materials.

Two state-owned patents registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office each cover technology that uses X-ray equipment to detect hazardous substances, such as sulfuric acid, and algorithms that enable the system to operate using AI.

The patents were granted after about three years of review, the agency said, noting that it expects to accelerate research and development efforts aimed at applying the technology in the field.

"Our goal is to overcome the limitations of screening operations that currently rely entirely on the experience and proficiency of field personnel through the use of science and technology," Hang In-kwon, chief of the PSS, said.

Hwang added that the agency aims to make a meaningful contribution to strengthening national security and public safety by introducing and advancing this technology in the field.