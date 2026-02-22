The Russian Embassy in Seoul on Sunday displayed a banner promoting Russia’s position on its war in Ukraine, ahead of the fourth anniversary of the invasion.

The roughly 15-meter banner, in the colors of the Russian flag, was hung from the facade of the embassy building in Jung-gu, central Seoul, with a Russian-language slogan reading: “Victory will be ours.”

The slogan was widely used by the Soviet Union during World War II and has recently been revived in Russia as a symbolic expression associated with justifying its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said it requested the embassy remove the banner and conveyed concerns, stating that Russia’s public display of its position on what Seoul views as an illegal war violating the UN Charter was unacceptable. The mission, however, has reportedly not responded.

Seoul officials also warned that posting such messages on the embassy building could provoke public sentiment in South Korea and would not contribute well to bilateral relations, noting that Ukraine also maintains a diplomatic mission in Seoul and that the banner could create unnecessary diplomatic tensions.

European diplomats stationed in Seoul have reportedly expressed concerns to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry over the display.

The move comes amid what officials describe as increasingly active efforts by Russia’s diplomatic mission to promote its war narrative in South Korea.

On Feb. 11, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev publicly praised North Korea for its support for Russia, despite Pyongyang being a longtime adversary of Seoul, since the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Russia does not forget how North Korean troops contributed to liberating southern parts of the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces and Western mercenaries,” Zinoviev said during a press briefing in Seoul, adding that Russia “will not forget the greatness of North Korean soldiers.”

The Russian Embassy has reportedly notified Seoul police of plans to hold a public event Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the invasion. If held, it would be the second such event organized by the embassy. The mission did not hold public gatherings in Seoul during the first and second anniversaries of the invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia’s embassy in Tokyo has not displayed similar banners related to the war, according to local daily the Chosun Ilbo.