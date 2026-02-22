Following the verdict sentencing former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison for his brief imposition of martial law late on the night of Dec. 3, 2024, protests by both conservative and liberal groups erupted across Seoul over the weekend.

A far-right group led by Sarang Jeil Church held a protest at Gwanghwamun on Saturday. The church was founded by head pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who was arrested in connection with a riot at the Seoul Western District Court when an arrest warrant was issued for Yoon on Jan. 19, 2025. Participants waved South Korean and US flags, chanting “Release Yoon Suk Yeol” and “Release Jeon Kwang-hoon.”

Jeon Han-gil, a far-right political YouTuber and former Korean history lecturer, said on stage that the prison sentence was “nonsense.” He said the martial law declaration was a decision to save a “precarious nation” by eradicating anti-national forces and that there was no attempt to subvert the Constitution or incite a riot.

Meanwhile, a progressive civic group also held a protest near the Supreme Court in Seocho-gu the same day, chanting “Impeach Jo Hee-de” and “Completely condemn insurrection.” Cho is the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Kim Byung-joo, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, said on stage, “A death sentence should be handed down in the appeal. Otherwise, the seeds of insurrection will grow again in the future and a coup may rise again in this land.”