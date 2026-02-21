Coats slung over arms and sleeves rolled up, Seoul stepped into an early hint of spring Saturday as temperatures climbed toward 20 degrees Celsius.

Streets filled with tourists and residents soaking up the mild sunshine, many peeling off outer layers in the warmer-than-expected weather. Sidewalk cafes and river paths were dotted with people lingering a little longer than usual, faces turned toward the light.

By midafternoon, temperatures in central Seoul had risen to about 18 degrees Celsius. Parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces saw readings surpass 20 degrees, well above the seasonal average.

The unusual warmth and dry air, however, have heightened concerns over wildfires. A blaze broke out on a mountain in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, in the afternoon. Authorities said the main fire had been brought under control, with crews continuing efforts to extinguish smaller hotspots.

The local weather agency said the mild spell is expected to continue into Sunday, though increasing clouds may dull the bright skies, with rain forecast for parts of the country.