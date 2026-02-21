The presidential office was set to hold a meeting Saturday to assess the impact of the US Supreme Court's ruling on the Trump administration's tariffs and discuss future action plans, officials said.

The meeting, scheduled in the afternoon, will be presided over by Kim Yong-bum, the presidential chief of staff for policy, and Wi Sung-lac, the country's national security adviser, and attended by officials from relevant ministries, according to the officials.

"The government plans to comprehensively review the ruling and the US government's position and come up with countermeasures that best align with our national interests," a presidential office official said.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources was also set to hold a separate emergency meeting at around 10 a.m.

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs, invalidating the legal basis for his "reciprocal" tariffs on South Korea and other trading partners, in a major setback to his trade policy.

President Trump immediately lambasted the decision and unveiled a plan to impose a new 10 percent tariff on all countries. (Yonhap)