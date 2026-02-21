Short track speed skaters Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong captured the gold and silver medals in the women's 1,500 meters at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.

Kim held off Choi for her second gold medal and her third medal overall at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on the final day of short track races at this year's Olympics. Kim became the first double gold medalist for South Korea here while also denying Choi her third consecutive gold in this distance.

With her seventh career medal, Choi became the most decorated Olympian ever for South Korea. She broke a tie with former archer Kim Soo-nyung, former shooter Jin Jong-oh and speed skater Lee Seung-hoon.

Kim earlier won bronze in the women's 1,000m and teamed up with Choi and two others for gold in the women's 3,000m relay. Kim is the first South Korean short tracker to win three medals in an Olympic debut since her current teammate Shim Suk-hee in 2014.

South Korea finished the short track competition with two gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals. (Yonhap)