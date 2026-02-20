Authorities outline extensive safety plan ahead of large-scale gathering in Gwanghwamun Square on March 21

An update on BTS’ upcoming show “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang” in central Seoul next month:

Access to designated viewing areas for the concert will be limited to fans with advance tickets, organizers said, and the show will run for about one hour.

Seoul police are preparing extensive crowd control measures amid expectations that attendance could reach 260,000.

According to an announcement posted Friday on the global fan platform Weverse, entry to the main viewing zones for the one-hour event — set to take place at 8 p.m. on March 21 in and around the Gwanghwamun Square area — will be granted only to those selected through a lottery for Weverse global reservation purchasers and holders of advance tickets.

Areas outside the official viewing zones may face partial pedestrian restrictions under on-site safety management guidelines.

The audience area will consist of both standing and reserved seating sections. Big Hit Music, BTS' agency, noted that some reserved seats may have limited visibility due to stage production elements and safety structures, though large LED screens will be installed to assist viewing in those areas.

With the concert about a month away, police also conducted an interim review of safety measures, estimating that as many as 260,000 people could gather in the Gwanghwamun Square area.

For safety management, the police plan to designate the area as a virtual “stadium,” controlling its perimeter as if it were a large-scale sports venue constructed in the city center. Spectators will be allowed to enter and exit only through designated passageways.

The virtual stadium zone stretching approximately 1.2 kilometers north to south — from Gwanghwamun Woldae, past the statue of Admiral Yi Sun-sin and down to City Hall Station — and about 200 meters east to west. A total of 29 passageways, 12 on the west and 17 on the east, will be installed. If congestion intensifies inside the zone, authorities plan to restrict additional inflow and disperse crowds outside the perimeter.

The event area will also be divided into four sections based on crowd density and mobility: “Core Zone (highest-density area),” “Hot Zone (high-risk area),” “Warm Zone (moderate-risk area)” and “Cold Zone (outer inflow area).”

Police will concentrate manpower in the “Core Zone,” while in the “Hot Zone” they will minimize movement and secure safety distances. The “Warm Zone” will allow both movement and temporary stays to maintain fluid crowd flow, and the “Cold Zone” will function as an outer buffer area facilitating entry and guidance.

Police have requested that Seoul Metro consider temporarily bypassing Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5, Gyeongbokgung Station on Line 3 and City Hall Station on Lines 1 and 2 if necessary. Road control schedules will be announced via electronic signboards once finalized to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Authorities said they will also intensify monitoring for crimes such as sexual offenses and theft before and after the event. Crackdowns are also planned on illegal ticket purchases made via scalping and the use of automated macro programs.

“BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang” will be held both on-site and online via livestream. Free tickets for the in-person event will be available for reservation starting at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 through NOL Ticket. Fans unable to attend in person can watch the show live on Netflix.

Meanwhile, BTS will release its fifth full-length album, “Arirang,” at 1 p.m. on March 20. The 14-track album takes its title from Korea’s iconic folk song, reflecting the group’s roots and the emotions the members seek to convey in their new chapter.