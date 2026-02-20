A parliamentary subcommittee led by the ruling party on Friday approved a bill aimed at preventing presidential pardons for individuals convicted of insurrection.

The subcommittee of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee passed an amendment to the Pardon Act that would prohibit or restrict pardons for those found guilty of insurrection or offenses against the state.

The amendment was approved under the leadership of the Democratic Party after lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party walked out in protest.

Under the proposed revision, an exception would allow a pardon if three-fifths of the members of the National Assembly give their consent.

The approval came a day after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was handed life in prison for leading an insurrection over his short-lived imposition of martial law in late 2024. (Yonhap)