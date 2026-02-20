Samsung Electronics said Friday it had achieved record data transmission speeds in the 7-gigahertz band — a core frequency for 6G networks — in a test with Korean telecom operator KT and US electronics test equipment firm Keysight Technologies.

The ultrahigh-density multiple-antenna technology is based on massive multiple-input multiple-output architecture, which integrates a large number of antennas into a single system to improve efficiency and speed.

Under the partnership, Samsung developed a prototype base station equipped with the technology, while KT provided a simulated network environment. Verification was carried out using Keysight’s 6G test equipment.

The companies achieved a downlink speed of 3 gigabits per second, the fastest results reported to date in the 7GHz band, by simultaneously sending eight data streams from the base station to a user device.

The 7GHz band is a promising frequency range for 6G because it offers more bandwidth and higher data rates than the 3.5GHz 5G band, though higher frequencies typically suffer from shorter transmission ranges and greater sensitivity to physical obstacles.

The companies noted that the X-MIMO configuration overcame these limitations, delivering coverage comparable to current 5G networks while significantly improving transmission speeds. Samsung expects these results to support 6G development in sectors with rapidly growing data demand, such as artificial intelligence and extended reality.

“Through our collaboration with KT and Keysight, we have confirmed the potential for further breakthroughs in transmission speed for next-generation communications,” said Jeong Jin-guk, head of Samsung’s advanced communications research center. “We will continue to lead the development of future network technologies for the 6G era.”