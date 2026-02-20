Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has verified ultra-high-density antenna technology in a key candidate frequency band for future 6G networks in collaboration with Korean telecom operator KT Corp. and U.S. electronics test equipment firm Keysight Technologies Inc.

Through outdoor field tests, the companies demonstrated a peak downlink data rate of up to 3 gigabits per second in the 7 gigahertz band, using Xtreme multiple-input multiple-output technology, according to Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Electronics developed a prototype base station incorporating X-MIMO and conducted technical verification using Keysight's test 6G terminal in a communication environment created by KT that closely resembles real-world conditions.

X-MIMO, or ultra-high-density antenna technology, is considered a key element of 6G, as it integrates multiple antennas into a single system to improve signal efficiency and data throughput.

The 7 GHz band used in the test is viewed as a leading candidate spectrum for 6G because it offers wider bandwidth than the commercial 5G 3.5 GHz band, though higher frequencies typically face greater signal attenuation and shorter coverage.

Samsung Electronics said the results are expected to support the development of 6G communications in sectors with rapidly growing data demand, including artificial intelligence and extended reality.

"Through our collaboration with KT and Keysight, we have demonstrated the potential for significant improvements in data rates for next-generation communications," said Jeong Jin-guk, executive vice president of Samsung Research at Samsung Electronics. "We remain committed to advancing future network technologies to enable diverse services and enhanced user experiences in the 6G era." (Yonhap)