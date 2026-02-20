Tomorrow X Together announced plans for a weeklong celebration of its seven-year anniversary Friday, via label Big Hit Music.

Titled “2026 Dream Week,” the event will look back on the group's career since its 2019 debut with photographs, videos and other content, culminating in the date of the anniversary on March 4.

From Feb. 27 to March 1, the quintet will host a series of special concerts, “2026 TXT MOA Con.” MOA is the name of its official fandom.

The sold-out shows follow TXT’s fourth international tour, “Act : Tomorrow,” which concluded last week. The tour began in Seoul last summer and spanned 29 shows across 17 cities, drawing more than 560,000 fans.

The group is expected to release a new album in April, the first since it renewed its contract with the label.