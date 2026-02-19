A senior Seoul diplomat met with the acting US ambassador to South Korea on Thursday to discuss pending issues, including the implementation of a bilateral trade deal and developments on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.

In the meeting, Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, and James Heller, charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul, agreed to strengthen their communication going forward, according to the ministry.

A ministry official said Thursday's meeting was not organized to discuss coordination on North Korea policy, noting it marked the first time Heller visited the foreign ministry for talks with Jeong.

On the possibility of a US delegation visiting South Korea this month for security negotiations included in a joint fact sheet released in November, Heller told reporters that arrangements are being discussed.

When asked about the US response on a delay in potential South Korean investment projects in the United States, Heller responded that the US remains optimistic.

The Korean government launched a committee last week to begin a preliminary review of the potential projects as part of efforts to uphold its own bilateral trade deal with the US, finalized late last year, under which Seoul made a $350 billion investment pledge to Washington. (Yonhap)