Foreign Minister Cho Hyun presided over a meeting with his counterparts from Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia on Thursday and highlighted the importance of their cooperation amid a changing international order, the foreign ministry said.

Cho made the call for such cooperation to deliver practical values and produce tangible results in a teleconference meeting with the top diplomats from MIKTA, a grouping named after the initials of the five countries, according to the ministry.

In the meeting, participants discussed ways for practical cooperation in an array of areas, including renewable energy, supply chains, critical minerals and vaccines.

Cho assessed South Korea's activities as MIKTA chair and officially handed over the chairmanship to Australia during the meeting, the ministry said. (Yonhap)