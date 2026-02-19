North Korea on Thursday carried a state media report promoting a ski resort in the North's eastern region as a facility open to overseas tourists in apparent efforts to attract foreign visitors.

Calling the Masikryong ski resort a "world-class" facility, the North said it welcomes tourists from various countries and is equipped with 10 slopes for international ski competitions, according to the report carried by the Cabinet-run Minju Joson paper.

The ski resort also provides various facilities for visitors, such as a hotel equipped with a swimming pool and a massage room, as well as medical facilities and a helicopter landing field, according to the report.

Built in 2013, the ski resort was used as a venue for joint training between South Korean and North Korean athletes ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018.

Some Russian group tourists reportedly visited the ski resort amid deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The report comes as North Korea has been seeking to nurture the tourism industry in an apparent bid to earn much-needed foreign currency amid international sanctions. The ski resort is located close to the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone that opened last year. (Yonhap)