World Liberty Financial to Tokenize Trump International Hotel &Resort, Maldives, in Partnership with DarGlobal and Securitize

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Liberty Financial ("WLFI") today announced plans to tokenize loan revenue interests in Trump International Hotel & Resort, Maldives, in partnership with Securitize, Inc., a platform for tokenizing real-world assets, and DarGlobal PLC (LSE: DAR), an international real estate developer.

Trump International Hotel & Resort, Maldives is a flagship hospitality development by DarGlobal, created in collaboration with The Trump Organization and scheduled for completion in 2030. The resort will feature approximately 100 ultra-luxury beach and overwater villas.

The initial tokenized offering is expected to provide eligible accredited investors with exposure to loan revenue streams from the development, delivering a fixed yield within a regulated securities framework.

"We built World Liberty Financial to open up decentralized finance to the world. With today's announcement, we are now extending that access to tokenized real estate," said Eric Trump, co founder of World Liberty Financial. "For the first time, eligible participants can be a part of an iconic property like Trump International Hotel & Resort, Maldives. We are excited about future endeavors as we bring more world-class assets on-chain."

"Real estate has been one of the hardest asset classes to tokenize effectively," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "We believe that scalable on-chain real estate products issued with compliance, governance, and market structure in mind will be globally sought after. That's exactly what this partnership with WLFI is designed to deliver."

"This marks a breakthrough for real estate investment," said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of DarGlobal. "Together, we are rethinking how qualified investors can access, trade, and ultimately gain liquidity in loan revenue interests in high-quality real estate as it is being developed."

The tokens will be offered in a private placement pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and sold only to verified accredited investors, or to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions under Regulation S. The tokens will not be registered under U.S. federal or state securities laws and will be subject to transfer restrictions.

The offering is expected to be issued on supported public blockchains, subject to applicable requirements.

Disclaimer

Neither The Trump Organization nor its affiliates issue or promote the tokens; related entities hold only indirect economic interests, and the Trump name is used solely under license without endorsement.