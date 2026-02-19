Posco has concluded the 18th cohort of its student volunteer program, “Beyond,” reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainable social impact in underserved communities.

Since launching the initiative in 2007, the steelmaker has engaged around 1,500 Korean university students in projects aimed at improving living conditions and addressing environmental and social challenges both at home and abroad.

Beyond is Posco’s flagship social contribution program, designed to move beyond traditional volunteerism. Participants lead the planning and execution of community projects, including construction work, youth education and environmental campaigns, positioning themselves as active agents of change rather than one-time volunteers.

The latest cohort placed a strong emphasis on science and engineering, aligning with Posco’s broader strategy to strengthen technological competitiveness. Over the eight-month program, which began in June, students received generative AI training, took part in maker education and developed hands-on engineering kits. They also organized STEM workshops for children in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province and Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, where the company runs major plants, and carried out region-specific social innovation initiatives.

In January, the group traveled to Cilegon, Indonesia, for a six-night volunteer program. There, they conducted science-based education sessions using self-designed engineering kits — including electric vehicle models, solar-powered lamps and mechanical walking toys — as well as cultural exchange and community outreach.

Working alongside Global Outstanding University Scholars supported by the Posco Cheongam Foundation, the team also provided nutrition education to address issues such as child malnutrition and growth delays. Additional efforts included painting school murals, refurbishing classrooms and organizing K-pop dance performances for local students.

“Designing engineering kits and working directly with students helped me see how technology can create real impact,” said Park Su-bin, an electrical engineering major at Dong-A University and a member of the 18th cohort. “Volunteer work can go beyond simple assistance to become education that prepares young people for the future.”

Posco said it will continue selecting university students annually to cultivate socially responsible global leaders. Recruitment for the next cohort will begin in April.