In a sector dominated by a handful of banking giants, Samsung Group’s financial subsidiaries are charting a different trajectory, on track to reach 6 trillion won ($4.13 billion) in combined earnings — ahead of any major financial group.

Industry estimates show Samsung’s four key financial arms in insurance, card and securities are poised to generate about 5.98 trillion won in combined net profit for 2025.

Samsung Card posted 655 billion won in net profit last year, maintaining its industry lead, while Samsung Securities topped the 1 trillion won mark for the first time, with earnings rising 12 percent on-year to 1.01 trillion won.

Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance are scheduled to report Friday. Market consensus so far points to both insurers exceeding 2 trillion won in net profit. Samsung Life is expected to post a 9 percent on-year increase to about 2.3 trillion won, while Samsung Fire is seen narrowly staying above 2.02 trillion won despite a 2.7 percent decline.

With Samsung Asset Management set to beat last year’s 160 billion won on buoyant capital markets, Samsung’s financial units would comfortably land in the 6 trillion won rnage.

If realized, Samsung would clear the 6 trillion won milestone ahead of banking groups that anchor their earnings on flagship commercial banks, underscoring the strength of its nonbank portfolio.

Among the four major banking groups, KB Financial Group led with 5.84 trillion won in consolidated net profit, a record high but still short of 6 trillion won. Shinhan Financial Group posted 4.97 trillion won, followed by Hana Financial Group at 4.03 trillion won and Woori Financial Group at 3.13 trillion won. While differing in scale, all four operate card, insurance and securities units that compete directly with Samsung. However, on average, more than 70 percent of their earnings come from banking operations.

Samsung’s subsidiaries are not only delivering strong results in terms of figures but also making qualitative gains.

Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance are unrivaled leaders in their respective sectors, each topping 2 trillion won in net profit in 2024 for the first time in the industry.

The card unit also claimed the top spot in 2024 and widened the gap with Shinhan Card last year, as its net profit fell just 2.3 percent amid an industry downturn, compared with Shinhan’s 16.7 percent drop. Its market share is also nearing Shinhan’s, as Samsung continues to close the gap.

Samsung Securities also benefited from a banner year for Korean equities, which ranked among the world’s strongest performers, alongside a surge in retail trading at home and abroad. Brokerage commission income rose more than 30 percent, while retail assets under management jumped 43 percent, lifting its wealth management franchise.