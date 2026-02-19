165-year-old map on display at National Museum of Korea, offering glimpse into how Koreans understood the peninsula

Daedongnyeojido, the Territorial Map of the Great East (National Museum of Korea)
Daedongnyeojido, the Territorial Map of the Great East (National Museum of Korea)

How did Koreans understand the geography of their country centuries ago? A large map of the Korean Peninsula put together by geographer Gim Jeong-ho in 1861 during the Joseon era marked a milestone in Korean geography history.

The National Museum of Korea on Feb. 12 unfurled the map, known as Daedongyeojido — spanning 6.7 meters in height and 3.8 meters in width — in the museum's permanent gallery on the first floor, bringing together all 22 sections of the map.

The map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 horizontal sections, which combine to form a single image of the territory.

Widely regarded as a culmination of Korea's long-standing tradition of mapmaking, Daedongyeojido is known for its detailed depiction of mountain ranges and waterways, as well as a road network marked at intervals of 10 ri — roughly 4 kilometers — which allowed users to estimate actual travel distances, according to the museum.

The map marked a turning point in Korean cartography by transforming territorial knowledge into a standardized, reproducible system of spatial information that could be used for travel, administration and governance. Its use of woodblock printing is another distinguishing point from previous hand-drawn maps, allowing for wider dissemination and portability.

"Presenting Daedongyeojido not as a bound book but as a complete geographical representation offers a valuable opportunity for visitors to gain a deeper appreciation of the scientific and artistic achievements embedded in Joseon-era cartography," said You Hong-jun, director of NMK.


yunapark@heraldcorp.com