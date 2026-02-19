Dense digital market, global revenue stakes heighten US scrutiny

South Korea’s proposed online platform law has yet to be finalized, but Washington has already begun raising concerns through diplomatic and trade channels.

The bill is still under review by the government and the National Assembly. Discussions center on market dominance, self-preferencing and data governance, and no final framework has been agreed upon. Fair Trade Commission Chair Ju Biung-ghi has stressed that any rules would apply equally to domestic and foreign firms.

Yet US engagement has started before the text is complete. That timing itself explains much of the tension.

Why Washington is speaking up early

Trade experts say it is common for governments to intervene during the drafting stage of legislation, when definitions and enforcement structures are still flexible.

Kim Tae-hwang, a professor of international trade at Myongji University, said this is the most effective window for influence.

“Because the platform law is still in its early legislative stage, this is when influence can be most effectively exercised,” he said. “After it passes the National Assembly, revisions become far more difficult.”

In past Korean policy debates — including network usage fees, app store commissions and restrictions on map data transfers — Washington relied on US Trade Representative reports, formal consultations and industry submissions to express concerns while legislative direction remained open.

Kim emphasized that such engagement does not automatically signal confrontation.

“Platform legislation is domestic industrial policy, but it is also a trade issue at the same time,” he said. “When a policy has cross-border commercial implications, it is natural for diplomatic and trade channels to operate alongside the legislative process.”

The US concern, he added, is less about formal wording and more about real-world impact.

“Even if regulations apply equally on paper, if their practical effect concentrates on US platform companies, Washington may interpret that as discriminatory,” Kim said.

Unusually dense digital market

Washington’s sensitivity also reflects Korea’s distinctive digital market.

With a population of just over 50 million, Korea is not a large economy in terms of absolute size. But it is one of the world’s most digitally concentrated markets in terms of platform usage and per-capita revenue.

In search, Korea is one of the few advanced economies where Google does not dominate overwhelmingly. As of January 2026, Naver held 48.76 percent of the domestic search market, while Google followed closely with 42.75 percent, according to StatCounter. Globally, Google’s share typically exceeds 90 percent.

That makes Korea strategically important. Regulatory shifts could affect competitive balance in one of the rare markets where a strong domestic platform competes head-to-head with a US firm.

In online video, YouTube reached about 48 million monthly users in Korea in 2025, covering more than 90 percent of the population, according to Wiseapp and Retail. Monthly viewing time approached 114 billion minutes, placing Korea among the highest markets worldwide on a per-capita basis.

Streaming penetration shows similar density. Netflix counts roughly 13.93 million monthly users in Korea — a penetration rate near 27 percent, above levels seen in Japan and Germany. Instagram’s Korean user base stands at about 27.58 million, or more than half the population.

“Korea is a midsize country by population, but it is a very high-density market in terms of platform usage and revenue contribution,” Kim said. “When regulatory conditions change in this type of market, the effects are not confined domestically.”

Revenue stakes understated

Official filings suggest modest local revenue. Google Korea reported about 380 billion won ($263 million) in sales, Netflix Services Korea about 90 billion won and Meta Platforms Korea roughly 7 billion won.

However, industry and academic estimates indicate that Korea-generated revenue processed overseas may be significantly larger. Google’s annual earnings from Korean users have been projected at around 12 trillion won, Netflix near 2 trillion won and Meta roughly 1 trillion won.

For Washington, that gap matters. Even if revenue is not booked locally, the Korean market contributes meaningfully to global earnings for US platform companies.

In that context, regulatory adjustments in Seoul could influence not just domestic competition but broader regional and global revenue strategies.

More than market rules

Legal scholars argue the debate extends beyond antitrust mechanics.

“Platforms are no longer just business channels. They are deeply connected to data, content and technological influence,” said Choi Won-mog, professor of law at Ewha Womans University. “Which country’s platforms dominate a market has long-term implications.”

Choi pointed to the long-running dispute over Google Maps, where restrictions on exporting geographic data have limited full functionality in Korea and repeatedly surfaced in US trade reports.

Against that backdrop, platform regulation may not be viewed in isolation.

“Even if regulations do not explicitly target a particular country, the US may conclude that its firms are bearing more of the burden,” Choi said. “At that point, Washington could begin to see the issue as a nontariff barrier affecting market access.”

Symbolic flashpoints

Recent scrutiny surrounding Coupang, the US-listed e-commerce firm investigated in Korea over a data breach, has added another layer. Members of the US House Judiciary Committee publicly raised concerns, and the matter entered bilateral conversations.

Choi said individual cases can become symbolic.

“If a US service company appears to experience disadvantage in market access, that can become a representative example,” he said. “From Washington’s perspective, stronger engagement may then seem necessary.”

Once an issue is framed as emblematic rather than isolated, it can shift quickly from regulatory debate to trade friction.

What comes next

Ultimately, much will depend on how Korea structures and enforces the final law.

If implementation is seen as balanced and effects are broadly distributed, tensions may remain manageable. But if enforcement outcomes appear concentrated on US firms, the issue could escalate into a wider trade dispute.

In short, Washington’s pushback is less about a bill that does not yet exist — and more about the commercial weight, strategic value and signaling power of Korea’s digital market.