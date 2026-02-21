The number of patients in their 70s and older diagnosed with cervical disk disease has risen by nearly 50 percent over the past eight years, data showed Thursday.

According to Dong-A Ilbo, citing data from the National Health Insurance Service, the number of patients with cervical disk disease increased 6.7 percent, from 903,829 in 2016 to 964,730 in 2024.

Cervical disk disease occurs when the disks between the neck vertebrae weaken, lose elasticity and protrude, putting pressure on surrounding nerves and causing pain. It is often linked to prolonged poor posture. The condition can also cause numbness in the neck, shoulders and arms, as well as headaches.

Between 2016 and 2024, the number of patients in their 70s and older rose 50.3 percent, from 120,493 in 2016 to 181,144 in 2024. Among those 80 and older, the figure more than doubled, increasing from 23,591 in 2016 to 48,921 in 2024.

The number of patients in their teens and 20s fell 6.8 percent, while those in their 30s and 40s declined 11.6 percent. Cases among people in their 50s also fell 11 percent.

The surge among older patients is believed to be linked to the expansion of smartphone use. According to a survey conducted by the Korea Media and Communications Commission, smartphone penetration among those aged 70 and older surged from 17.6 percent in 2016 to 73 percent in 2024.

Experts say that while older adults previously used phones mainly for calls and text messages, they now use a wider range of applications. This significantly increases their screen time and potentially raises the risk of posture-related disorders.