The ruling Democratic Party of Korea is seeking to pass contentious judicial reform bills next week, before the expected completion of plenary sessions at the end of the month.

The changes the ruling party is pushing for include almost doubling the number of Supreme Court justices, making Supreme Court rulings no longer final and binding, and penalizing actors in South Korea's criminal justice system who wrongly interpret the law when charging or convicting someone.

Rep. Han Byung-do, floor leader of the Democratic Party, said Thursday in a party policy meeting that his party will spare no time in pushing for the long-awaited changes, which the party claims will restore public trust in the judicial system.

The judicial reform bills -- along with a revision to the Referendum Act, bills to provide a legal framework to launch megacities in regions outside the capital, and a revision to the Commercial Act mandating the cancellation of treasury shares that companies here acquired -- "cannot be further delayed," Han said.

"We will accelerate our efforts as if we were engaged in a legislative war," added Han, whose liberal party has a majority in the National Assembly large enough to pass most of the bills.

Han added that the party will "mobilize all available options" to deter the main opposition People Power Party from filibustering the reform bills. Democratic Party Rep. Kim Jun-hyuk proposed a bill on Feb. 13 that would toughen the requirements for launching and sustaining a filibuster, while easing the requirements for a filibuster to be ended.

Earlier Wednesday, Han unveiled a plan to hold a general convention of the party's lawmakers on Sunday to finalize its plans for the reform bills ahead of the plenary sessions that are likely to be held next week.

These plans drew backlash from the rival conservative party, which has claimed that the reform bills are designed merely to eliminate President Lee Jae Myung's legal troubles rather than to restore public trust.

Five criminal trials against Lee were paused following his inauguration in June. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de has often been targeted by the ruling party after the Supreme Court found Lee, then the presidential frontrunner, guilty of election law violations in May and remanded the case to a lower court in what the liberal party has described as "judicial coup d'etat."

Rep. Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the People Power Party, said in his party's supreme council meeting that the ruling bloc is obsessed with "passing evil laws that destroy the fair judicial system" while ignoring the opinions of the opposition parties and legal circles.

Last week, People Power Party chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok cited the Democratic Party's unilateral legislative push on judicial reform as the motivation for his announcement that he would not attend a lunch meeting with President Lee Jae Myung and ruling party chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae, 30 minutes before the scheduled meeting on Feb. 12.