The Embassy of Indonesia in Seoul hosted a special screening of the Indonesian animated feature "Jumbo" on Thursday.

Held at CGV Yongsan IPark Mall as part of Indonesia’s cultural diplomacy efforts, the screening introduced Korean audiences to the feature-length directorial debut of Ryan Adriandhy.

The fantasy adventure film was co-produced by Visinema Studios, Springboard Entertainment, and Anami Films, and was produced by Anggia Kharisma and Novia Puspa Sari.

The story centers on Don -- a boy nicknamed “Jumbo” because of his size -- and his friends as they enter the spirit world to save their secret companion, Meri. Blending fantasy and coming-of-age elements, the film highlights themes of courage, self-confidence, and the importance of family.

Following its release in Indonesia on March 31, 2025, and subsequent screenings in several countries, "Jumbo" has now arrived in Korea.

The embassy partnered with Barunson E&A to promote the film ahead of its local release on Wednesday. Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Cecep Herawan expressed pride in what he described as the first Indonesian animated film to appear in Korean theaters.

“This film shares universal values of friendship and growth,” Herawan said in a press release shared with The Korea Herald.

The screening highlights Indonesia’s efforts to strengthen cultural ties with Korea and showcase its expanding creative industry, the embassy said.