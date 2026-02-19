The African Group of Ambassadors in Seoul, representing 19 African embassies, met with Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young on Feb. 11 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Africa and South Korea.

Recalling past partnerships with African embassies, Choi emphasized the need for deeper public engagement.

“Africa must be brought closer to Koreans in a meaningful way,” he said, stressing the importance of expanding people-to-people exchanges.

Since 2024, The Korea Herald has published interviews, analyses and feature stories under its “Bridge to Africa” series, highlighting diplomatic and economic ties between South Korea and African nations.

During the meeting, ambassadors called for a shift in perception and broader collaboration.

“We must move beyond stereotypes of Africa as only beaches, drums and dance,” said Kenyan Ambassador to Korea Emmy Jerono. She urged that future engagement focus on business, technology, innovation and culture, with greater sharing of South Korea’s technological expertise.

Rwandan Ambassador to Korea Nkubito Manzi Bakuramutsa pointed to tourism as a catalyst for both cultural and economic diplomacy, while Tunisian Ambassador to Korea Kais Darragi underscored innovation as a key bridge between the two regions.

Ghanaian Ambassador to Korea Kojo Choi also drew attention to cultural connections, referencing the Korean concept of “heung” — a spirit of joyful energy and dynamism that brings people together.

“If you want to experience true ‘heung,’ go to Africa,” he said, adding that the continent’s music and culture naturally embody that vibrant spirit.