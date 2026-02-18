South Korea will seek to reinstate a no-fly zone over the border with North Korea under the suspended 2018 inter-Korean military pact aimed at easing tensions, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Wednesday.

Chung disclosed the plan at a press briefing after expressing regret earlier this month over drones sent into North Korea by South Korean civilians, which the North denounced as a violation of its sovereignty.

"In cooperation with military authorities, (the government) will preemptively review and seek to reinstate the September 19 inter-Korean military pact, including the designation of a no-fly zone," Chung said.

He said the action is aimed at preventing any unintended military clash and building trust between the two militaries.

The no-fly zone under the 2018 pact prohibits the operation of planes and drones within 15 kilometers of the Demilitarized Zone in eastern areas and 10 km in western parts.

The pact was signed while liberal former President Moon Jae-in was in office, aimed at halting hostilities along the border and between the militaries, but both Pyongyang and Seoul suspended it between 2023 and 2024 amid rising tensions.

In response, the Ministry of National Defense said it is considering partially reinstating the inter-Korean military accord in consultation with the United States and relevant government agencies. The potential reinstatement would include restoring the no-fly zone, it added. (Yonhap)