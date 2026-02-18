South Korea blew out Sweden to close in on a spot in the semifinals of the women's curling tournament at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Gim Eun-ji's South Korea handily beat Anna Hasselborg's Sweden 8-3 at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers northeast of Milan.

South Korea improved to 5-3 while Sweden, who had already clinched a semifinal berth, dropped to 6-2.

South Korea will close out its round-robin play against Canada on Thursday with a chance to join the top four teams headed to the semifinals.

Against Sweden, South Korea set the early tone with three points in the opening end, courtesy of Gim's promotion takeout. After earning another point in the second end, South Korea scored two points each in the third and the fourth ends to blow the match wide open at 8-0.

Sweden got a point in each of the next three ends but conceded its defeat after the seventh end. (Yonhap)