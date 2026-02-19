If millions of American consumers had been affected, US regulators would treat it as a governance failure requiring transparent accountability.

A massive data breach affecting millions of users is not a diplomatic issue. It is a test of accountability, governance and consumer trust.

How would American consumers react if a major e-commerce platform announced that “a former employee accessed basic user data from approximately 33 million customer accounts using a stolen security key”? In South Korea, that figure represents more than 60 percent of the population.

For consumers, whether Korean or American, this is not an abstract compliance matter. It is the realization that personal addresses, contact information and daily routines may be in unknown hands, with no clear understanding of who accessed them or how they might be used.

When personal data is exposed on this scale, it commands national attention because it strikes at something fundamental: trust in the digital systems that structure everyday life. The first question is not geopolitical. It is whether the company responsible understands the gravity of the breach and is prepared to take concrete, verifiable steps to restore confidence.

Yet the incident drew unusual political attention. During a recent meeting between South Korea’s prime minister and US Vice President JD Vance, the issue of a technology company’s data governance failures surfaced at a high level. The exchange was respectful and consistent with alliance norms. Still, it was notable that a matter centered on consumer protection and corporate accountability entered the realm of state-to-state discussion.

Reports indicate that a US congressional hearing may address the case. Such scrutiny is relatively uncommon when approximately 90 percent of a company’s revenue is generated from consumers in another country. If the hearing proceeds, the focus should remain on governance standards and corporate accountability rather than framing the issue as a jurisdictional dispute. The central question is how a company serving millions of Korean customers responded to a large-scale data breach and whether its internal controls and remedial measures meet acceptable global standards.

Rather than turning this into a jurisdictional contest, the broader process could serve a constructive purpose. It presents an opportunity to clarify expectations for US-based technology companies operating globally and to strengthen consistent compliance standards across markets. As American firms expand internationally, the credibility of US corporate governance frameworks increasingly depends on how companies respond when failures occur abroad.

Strip away the diplomatic context, and the publicly disclosed facts are straightforward. Coupang, an e-commerce platform used by the majority of South Korea’s population, stated that it experienced a failure in customer data protection, resulting in large-scale exposure of personal information. According to the company’s statements, a former employee accessed user data using a stolen security key, and the company reported that the breach had gone undetected for months. This was not described as a sophisticated external cyberattack but as an internal access failure, a governance lapse.

More consequential than the breach itself was how the aftermath was characterized. The company stated that it conducted an internal investigation, identified the perpetrator, recovered the devices involved and concluded that only limited user data from roughly 3,000 accounts had been retained and later deleted. The issue is not whether that internal conclusion will ultimately prove accurate. The concern is procedural.

By narrowing the scope of impact through a company-led investigation before independent authorities completed theirs, the platform effectively positioned itself as both subject and arbiter of accountability. For many Korean consumers, it was difficult to reconcile how a system that failed to detect exposure affecting 33 million users for months could confidently conclude, by its own authority, that practical harm was limited to 3,000 accounts. That contrast intensified skepticism and underscored the importance of independent oversight.

The focus now should be on how policymakers in Korea and the United States protect millions of digital consumers. This is not about targeting a US company operating in Korea. Coupang employs thousands of people, serves millions of customers and contributes to Korea’s digital economy. There is no practical incentive to penalize a company of this scale in ways that would undermine employment or economic activity.

At the same time, Koreans should approach this matter with openness and fairness, not by dismissing the company’s broader contributions because of the breach, but by addressing the incident transparently and constructively. The objective is not to weaken a major platform, but to ensure that it continues to operate and contribute while implementing credible remedies and safeguards for consumers. A fair and transparent resolution that strengthens governance standards ultimately benefits both the company and the public.

Korea is a rule-based democracy and one of the world’s most advanced digital markets. Regulatory scrutiny in such an environment is not hostility; it is institutional responsibility. In other advanced economies, including the US, the European Union and Japan, breaches of this scale typically trigger regulatory scrutiny, penalties and structured remediation processes. Such responses are understood as the cost of operating trusted digital platforms.

Mass data exposure is not a matter for geopolitical framing. It is a governance test. Technology firms earn trust not through legal positioning or national identity, but through accountability, transparency and sustained commitment to protecting the people who rely on them.

Man-Ki Kim

Man-Ki Kim is a professor at the KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy, specializing in global public procurement, defense acquisition innovation and global strategic trends. He also serves as a senior adviser at Yulchon. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.