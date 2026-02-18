Both South Korean teams competing in the two-man bobsleigh at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics finished outside the top 10 on Tuesday.

Pilot Kim Jin-su and brakeman Kim Hyeong-geun finished in 13th place with a time of 3:43.60 after four runs at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers northeast of Milan. They were 3.90 seconds behind the gold medal duo of Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer of Germany (3:39.70).

The South Korean duo sat in 12th place after the first two runs on Monday with a time of 1:51.69, and they posted times of 55.90 and 56.01 seconds in their final two runs.

Pilot Suk Young-jin and brakeman Chae Byung-do ended in 19th place with a time of 3:44.61. They were in 19th place at the halfway mark with a time of 1:52.50 and ended up in the same spot after going 56.03 seconds and then 56.08 seconds in their final two runs.

Both Kim Jin-su and Suk will participate in the four-man race starting Saturday.

Germany swept the podium, as Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller finished second (3:41.04) and Adam Ammour and Alexander Schaller ended in third place (3:41.52). (Yonhap)