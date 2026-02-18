Having failed to meet her own expectations in the short program, figure skater Shin Ji-a said Tuesday she will try to put disappointment behind her to prepare for the free skate at the ongoing Winter Games.

Shin earned 65.66 points in her short program of the women's singles competition at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan. It was 8.81 points below her season-best score of 74.47 from September.

Shin opened her program with a clean triple lutz but fell to the ice trying to land a triple toe loop in combination. She skated a relatively clean program the rest of the way.

The free skate is set for Thursday.

"I didn't perform as well as I'd trained, and so I am disappointed with that," Shin said. "But to prepare for the free skate, I have to put this aside and keep moving forward."

This is Shin's first Olympics but she had already made her debut in the team event on Feb. 6. The 17-year-old scored 68.80 points then and couldn't match that in her individual event.

"I think I felt a little more nervous today than I did before the team event," Shin said. "I was a bit surprised with how loud the crowd was, and I tried to concentrate extra hard."

Her landing mistake notwithstanding, Shin said she is feeling just fine physically.

"Ever since I arrived in Milan, I've been feeling great with my jumps in training," she said. "I just have to go into the free skate with more confidence." (Yonhap)