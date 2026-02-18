South Korea lost to Switzerland 7-5 in the women's curling tournament at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games on Tuesday for its third loss in seven matches so far.

Gim Eun-ji's South Korea got the first point in the opening end at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, northeast of Milan, before Silvana Tirinzoni's Switzerland put up a three-spot in the second end with Alina Paetz's promotion takeout with her team's final stone.

But South Korea tied the score with a point each in the third end and the fourth end.

Switzerland regained its lead with a point in the sixth end and then stole a point in the seventh end to grab a 5-3 lead after Gim's failed double takeout attempt left a Swiss stone close to the button.

South Korea fought back with a point in the eighth end, only to see Switzerland pull ahead with two points in the ninth end with Paetz's double takeout.

South Korea pushed for a three-point rally in the 10th end, but another double takeout by Paetz foiled that bid, forcing South Korea to settle for one point instead.

South Korea's record dropped to 4-3, while Switzerland improved to 5-2.

The top four teams after nine round-robin matches will qualify for the semifinals scheduled for Friday.

South Korea now has two more round-robin contests left -- against Sweden on Wednesday and Canada on Thursday.

Canada defeated Sweden 8-6 on Tuesday to push its record to 4-3. Sweden is now 6-1. (Yonhap)