MILAN (Yonhap) -- Short track speed skater Kim Gil-li gave South Korea its sixth medal of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics with her bronze medal in the women's 1,000 meters Monday.

Kim finished behind Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands and Courtney Sarault of Canada for her first career Olympic medal at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan.

South Korea now has one gold medal, two silver medals and three bronze medals, as the final week of the Winter Olympics got under way in northern Italy.

Kim briefly took the lead with two laps left in the nine-lap race, but Velzeboer and Sarault quickly moved ahead of Kim again and stayed there at the end.

South Korea has yet to win a gold in short track here, with Rim Jong-un having earlier won bronze in the men's 1,000m and Hwang Dae-heon having taken silver in the men's 1,500m.

Earlier Monday, Rim and Hwang were both knocked out of the heats in the men's 500m, but then Rim anchored South Korea into the final of the men's 5,000m relay later.

South Korea now has three opportunities to try to win its first short track gold medal in Milan -- the men's 5,000m relay, the women's 3,000m relay and the women's 1,500m.

Also on Monday, South Korea defeated China 10-9 in its latest round-robin match of the women's curling tournament at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers northeast of Milan.

China turned a 7-2 deficit through five ends into a 9-8 lead after scoring three points in the ninth end. But skip Gim Eun-ji's takeout shot with her final stone in the 10th end gave South Korea two decisive points for the win.

South Korea now has four wins and two losses in the round-robin phase of the 10-team competition.

South Korea will next play Switzerland on Tuesday.