Nearly 7 out of 10 patent applications filed in South Korea for investment-related artificial intelligence came from non-listed companies and startups, a report showed Tuesday, suggesting venture firms are leading the AI transformation in the finance sector.

According to a report from the Korea Capital Market Institute, 67 percent of patent applications for financial investment-related AI were filed by local Software as a Service, or SaaS, companies.

Of them, 76 percent were designed to be sold to other companies or businesses, while only 14 percent were intended for individual customers, according to the report.

Many of the patent requests were related to AI designed for standardized tasks, including consigned trading of financial products, monitoring of abnormal trading activity and stock price analysis.

AI patent filings were minimal in areas that treat non-disclosed information and depend on human networks, such as deal sourcing, as well as areas accompanied by high financial risks, the report said.

"For AI innovation to spread across the entire financial investment industry, rather than being concentrated in certain areas, the active roles of the government and regulatory authorities are necessary," it added. (Yonhap)