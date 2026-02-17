MILAN (Yonhap) -- Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong will take her fourth crack at winning her record-tying sixth career Olympic medal Wednesday.

Choi will skate alongside three teammates in the 3,000-meter relay final at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Wednesday. South Korea will be up against Canada, Italy and the Netherlands in the final, scheduled to start at 9 p.m. (local time).

With five medals over the two previous Olympic Games, Choi sits a medal away from tying the mark for the most Olympic medals by a South Korean athlete, winter or summer.

Earlier in Milan, she had failed to add to her medal tally in the mixed team relay, women's 500m and women's 1,000m.

Also on Wednesday, the women's curling tournament will see South Korea face Sweden at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers northeast of Milan.