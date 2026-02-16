President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 56.5 percent last week, a survey showed Monday, driven by the government's efforts to stabilize the property market, a survey showed Monday.

The rating was up 0.7 percentage point from the previous week, while the negative assessment fell 0.2 percentage point to 38.9 percent, according to the survey by Realmeter, commissioned by a local business news outlet.

Realmeter attributed the increase to Lee's ongoing push to curb home prices by ending an exemption from the heavy capital gains tax for owners of multiple homes and the stock market's rise.

The survey was conducted on 1,009 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)