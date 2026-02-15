A total of 450 participants braved freezing temperatures on Saturday as they ran shirtless in the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon.

Despite the cold, runners appeared in high spirits, drawing cheers from spectators. Participants removed their upper garments, with some performing a playful group jump before the race.

The event was jointly organized by the Pyeongchang-gun Sports Council and the Daegwallyeong-myeon Sports Association. Organizers said the marathon aimed to encourage participants to push their limits in subzero conditions while wishing for health and good fortune in the new year.

Participants either ran in the 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer course.

“We celebrate the successful hosting of the 2026 Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon,” said Kwon Hyuk-soo, director of the Tourism and Economy Bureau at Pyeongchang-gun Office.

“We thank everyone who took part despite the cold weather and hope participants fully enjoyed both the race and Pyeongchang’s beautiful winter landscape.”