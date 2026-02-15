Participants at the Pyeonchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon pose for a photo on Saturday before they start the race. (Newsis)
Participants at the Pyeonchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon pose for a photo on Saturday before they start the race. (Newsis)

A total of 450 participants braved freezing temperatures on Saturday as they ran shirtless in the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon.

Despite the cold, runners appeared in high spirits, drawing cheers from spectators. Participants removed their upper garments, with some performing a playful group jump before the race.

Participants run shirtless on Saturday during the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon, held in Pyeonchang, Gangwon Province. (Newsis)
Participants run shirtless on Saturday during the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon, held in Pyeonchang, Gangwon Province. (Newsis)

The event was jointly organized by the Pyeongchang-gun Sports Council and the Daegwallyeong-myeon Sports Association. Organizers said the marathon aimed to encourage participants to push their limits in subzero conditions while wishing for health and good fortune in the new year.

Participants either ran in the 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer course.

A participant poses for a photo during the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon, held in Pyeonchang, Gangwon Province, on Saturday. His body is painted with support messages from his family. (Newsis)
A participant poses for a photo during the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon, held in Pyeonchang, Gangwon Province, on Saturday. His body is painted with support messages from his family. (Newsis)

“We celebrate the successful hosting of the 2026 Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon,” said Kwon Hyuk-soo, director of the Tourism and Economy Bureau at Pyeongchang-gun Office.

“We thank everyone who took part despite the cold weather and hope participants fully enjoyed both the race and Pyeongchang’s beautiful winter landscape.”

Participants at the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon hold up their medals on Saturday after completeing the race. (Newsis)
Participants at the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Naked Marathon hold up their medals on Saturday after completeing the race. (Newsis)

seungku99@heraldcorp.com