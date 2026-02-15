A magnitude 3 earthquake struck an area northeast of the border county of Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province early Sunday, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred in an area 4 kilometers northeast of the county at 4:13 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. It marked the most powerful earthquake reported on the Korean Peninsula this year.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 38.13 degrees north and a longitude of 127.1 degrees east at a depth of 9 km, it said.

The previous earthquake with a magnitude of over 3 reported within the 50-km radius of where the earthquake occurred Sunday took place May 10 last year, when a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the area. A total of 19 earthquakes have occurred in the area since 1978.

Sunday's earthquake marks the first time that an earthquake with a magnitude of over 3 was reported on the Korean Peninsula and in waters surrounding it this year. (Yonhap)