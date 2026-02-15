Outbound traffic congestion was expected to peak Sunday as more people head to their hometowns on the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The nation will mark the major holiday, known as Seollal, on Tuesday, with the holiday period beginning over the weekend and running through Wednesday.

Traffic caused by cars on outbound routes was expected to be the heaviest between noon and 1 p.m. and ease from around 8 to 9 p.m., according to the state-run Korea Expressway Corp.

As of 8 a.m., a drive from Seoul to the southeastern port city of Busan, about 330 kilometers away, was expected to take about six hours and 10 minutes, while a trip to Daegu, some 240 km southeast of Seoul, was expected to take 5 hours and 10 minutes.

Travel times heading toward Seoul were relatively shorter, taking 5 hours and 10 minutes from Busan to Seoul and 4 hours and 10 minutes from Daegu to Seoul.

The agency estimated that some 5 million vehicles would travel nationwide Sunday, including 450,000 cars leaving the greater Seoul area and 380,000 heading toward it. (Yonhap)