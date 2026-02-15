Short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon captured the silver medal in the men's 1,500 meters at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday for his second consecutive medal in that distance.

Hwang finished in second place behind Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands in a chaotic, nine-skater final at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, four years after winning the gold medal in Beijing. Roberts Kruzbergs of Latvia took the bronze.

This was South Korea's second short track medal here and its fifth medal overall. The country leads the all-time short track medal race with 26 gold medals and 55 medals overall.

Hwang now has four career Olympic medals.

Another South Korean in the final, Shin Dong-min, finished in fourth place. (Yonhap)